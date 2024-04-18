Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.42. The stock had a trading volume of 850,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

