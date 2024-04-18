WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 302,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,991. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

