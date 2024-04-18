WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $171.64. 1,908,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day moving average is $207.54. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

