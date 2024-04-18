Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,449. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.77 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

