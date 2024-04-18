Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.91 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $238.46 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.77 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average is $225.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

