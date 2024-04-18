Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 27,233 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $200.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $182.62.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

