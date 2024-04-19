441,667 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 441,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after buying an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 155.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 28.4% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 355,375 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 392,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,032. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

