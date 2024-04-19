AIA Group Ltd Invests $2.40 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in YETI by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in YETI by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

YETI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

