Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 1.5%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,234.00 and last traded at $1,240.45. Approximately 568,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,914,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,258.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $568.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,306.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,116.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

