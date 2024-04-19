Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $204.00 at Bank of America

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $200.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.51. 692,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.