CIBC Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

