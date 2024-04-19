Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 12,741 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.68% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,151. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $491.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

