Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.53. 476,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,397. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

