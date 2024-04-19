Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,325 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.71% of Repligen worth $71,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Repligen stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

