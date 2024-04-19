Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $884.55. 413,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.79. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 59.10% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

