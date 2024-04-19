Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 1.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $968.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. Analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

