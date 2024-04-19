iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Cut by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IXN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,964. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

