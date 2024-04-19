Lightspeed Pos Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.
Lightspeed Pos Price Performance
Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$326.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.56 million.
