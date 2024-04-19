MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Up 4.6%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 156,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 306,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $618.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

