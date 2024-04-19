Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $90,000 Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Synaptics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

