Ninety One UK Ltd Has $16.47 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180,589 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 86.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $135.40 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

