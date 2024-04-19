Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 1.7 %
ECO stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.
Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECO. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $18,159,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.
