Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.3 %

Rollins stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

