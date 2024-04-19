Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $604.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $565.00 to $604.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $676.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $500.84.

Saia Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $522.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

