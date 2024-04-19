Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Shell were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

