SingularityNET Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $877.51 million and $134.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,795,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.82237292 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $118,151,063.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

