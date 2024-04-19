SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stake Lifted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,053,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,634,000 after buying an additional 64,494 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 52,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

