Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$19.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.62. 170,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,188. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$22.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. Also, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. Insiders have sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.