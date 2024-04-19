Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE APH opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

