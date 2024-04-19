Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $181.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.56 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

