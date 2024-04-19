Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAH opened at $106.00 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

