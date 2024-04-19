Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $294.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

