Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading 3.6% Higher

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.36. 17,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 27,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

ULH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $885.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

