USDB (USDB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.03 Million

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDB has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a market cap of $189.49 million and $52.03 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.00197497 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $43,956,205.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

