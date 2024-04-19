Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $252.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

