Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 27,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,978,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,333,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

