Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MMTM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.80. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $168.23 and a 1-year high of $230.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average is $204.93.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

