WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of WEX worth $72,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

WEX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $229.84 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

