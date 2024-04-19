Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY remained flat at $31.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

