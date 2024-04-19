William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 2.44%.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 101.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

