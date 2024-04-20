829 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.64. 71,618,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.