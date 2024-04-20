abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.40% of Digital Realty Trust worth $164,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DLR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.83. 1,505,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.