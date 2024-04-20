Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT at C$30.35

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Air Canada stock opened at C$19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9504792 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

