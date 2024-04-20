A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on AMKBY. BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

