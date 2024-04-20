Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $139.13

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

