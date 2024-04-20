Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $211,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,642.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $218,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $226.78 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.