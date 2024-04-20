Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) COO Douglas Edward Jones Buys 10,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,646,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,849,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

