Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATMU has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

ATMU opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,363,000 after buying an additional 726,918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 710,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after buying an additional 705,018 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.