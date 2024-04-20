Auction Technology Group’s (ATG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 710 ($8.84) target price on the stock.
Auction Technology Group Trading Up 1.1 %
ATG opened at GBX 505 ($6.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,607.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Auction Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 600.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 560.13.
About Auction Technology Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.