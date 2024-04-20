Auction Technology Group’s (ATG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 710 ($8.84) target price on the stock.

Auction Technology Group Trading Up 1.1 %

ATG opened at GBX 505 ($6.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,607.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Auction Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 600.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 560.13.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

