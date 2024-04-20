Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) and VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV) Critical Survey

VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV – Get Free Report) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of VIPR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Consolidated Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIPR and Consolidated Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIPR N/A N/A N/A ($3.49) N/A Consolidated Water $180.21 million 2.14 $29.58 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Consolidated Water has higher revenue and earnings than VIPR.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VIPR and Consolidated Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIPR 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Consolidated Water has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%.

Profitability

This table compares VIPR and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIPR N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Water 16.42% 17.15% 14.72%

Summary

Consolidated Water beats VIPR on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIPR

VIPR Corp. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of strategic nutraceutical and nutraceutical related products for personal consumption, apparel, and home applications. VIPR Corp. was formerly known as S2C Global Systems Inc. and changed its name to VIPR Corp. in August 2014. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The company produces potable water from seawater utilizing reverse osmosis technology and supply water to end-users, including residential, commercial, and government customers, as well as government-owned distributors. It offers design, engineering, construction, procurement, and management services for desalination projects and water treatment plants, as well as management and engineering services relating to municipal water distribution and treatment. In addition, the company manufactures and services a range of water-related products, including reverse osmosis desalination equipment, membrane separation equipment, filtration equipment, piping systems, vessels, and custom fabricated components; and provides design, engineering, consulting, management, inspection, training, and equipment maintenance services for commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment, as well as desalination and wastewater treatment. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

